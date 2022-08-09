A father accused of killing his two daughters on New Year’s Day 2008 was found guilty of capital murder Tuesday by a Dallas County jury.

Yaser Said, 65, stood facing forward and looked down as Judge Chika Anyiam read the decision. Amina and Sarah Said were found fatally shot inside a taxi cab outside an Irving hotel. Said evaded authorities for 12 years before he was arrested in August 2020 at a Denton County family home.

