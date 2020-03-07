MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Emmitt Matthews ended a long slump to give West Virginia a much-needed boost heading into the postseason.
For No. 4 Baylor, Matthews’ re-emergence came at the worst possible time.
Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to beat Baylor 76-64 on Saturday.
Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take itself out of contention for the league championship. The title went to top-ranked Kansas, which beat Texas Tech 66-62 later Saturday.
“This really hurts,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “I don’t think another team in the Big 12 has lost a conference championship with 15 wins. We did what you normally would do when you win a conference championship and we don’t have anything to show for it. It sucks.”
No. 1 Kansas outright Big 12 champ after win at Tech
LUBBOCK — No. 1 Kansas had the outright Big 12 title wrapped up before going back on the court after halftime. The Jayhawks then finished off something that hadn’t been done in the conference in a decade.
Devon Dotson scored 17 points while Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech 66-62 on Saturday. They became the Big 12’s first champion with only one loss in league play since they were 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the conference expanded to an 18-game round-robin schedule.
“Everyone in the locker room, that was our goal, to win it outright and don’t share anything,” Dotson said. “For us to go 17-1 is big. Hopefully we can build off of it. We’re not satisfied. We have bigger goals and aspirations, but we can build off of this for sure.”
Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) had already clinched at least a share of its 19th Big 12 title, the 15th in 16 seasons, with a win Wednesday night over TCU. The Jayhawks were outright champions by halftime Saturday, when second-place and No. 4 Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost 76-64 at West Virginia.
Sneed pours in 31, K-State snaps month-long skid
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63 Saturday afternoon.
It was the first win for the Wildcats since January 29, which ended a 10-game losing skid. Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win.
Cartier Diarra added 14 points, Mike McGuirl had 10 and the Wildcats went 13-18 from the free throw line.
Solomon Young scored 17 and Terrance Lewis had 11 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.
Kansas State (10-21, 3-15 Big 12) made 52% of its field goal attempts (29-of-56) while Iowa State shot 38% (21-of-55).
The Cyclones (12-19, 5-13) went just 2-for-21 from the 3-point line as the Wildcats connected on eight 3’s. Kansas State had 13 turnovers and Iowa State had 19, which the Wildcats turned into 25 points.
Up 18-15, the Wildcats went on a 14-1 run thanks to Sneed and Diarra scoring 12 of those points.
Dziagwa’s 19 points lead Oklahoma State over Texas
AUSTIN — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas’ late-season surge with an 81-59 win Saturday, delivering a tough blow to Longhorns’ chances to make the NCAA Tournament and raising new questions about Shaka Smart’s future beyond this season.
The Longhorns appeared to have rescued both with an impressive five-game win streak that included two against ranked opponents. The winning seemed to be turning the conversation on Smart, whose job has been under intense scrutiny after five underachieving seasons.
Then the Longhorns (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) delivered a dud at a critical time as the Cowboys (17-14, 7-11) opened up a 22-point lead by halftime and cruised to an easy victory.
Oklahoma State dominated on the boards for long stretches, easily penetrated the lane for layups and made just about any shot they wanted. Isaac Likekele added 15 points for the Cowboys, who have won three in a row.
Dziagwa poured in four 3-pointers in the first half as the Cowboys built a 43-21 lead on 61% shooting. Texas shot just 25% in the half and looked tight in front of its biggest home crowd of the season expecting a win.
Reaves 41 points, last FG for Oklahoma in win at TCU
FORT WORTH — Austin Reaves scored 41 points, including the game-winning jumper with a half-second left, and Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76 after trailing by as many as 19 points after halftime Saturday.
Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) over the last 5:02 of the game. He had a four-point play with 1:32 left.
The Sooners, who clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh, never led until Reaves made his contested last shot.
Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Desmond Bane scored 24 points on TCU’s senior day while becoming the school’s outright career leader in 3-pointers. The Frogs (16-15, 7-11) led 67-55 when he made the last of his four 3s with 5:17 left.
Brady Manek, who came in averaging nearly 15 points a game for Oklahoma, was scoreless until he hit a 3 with 1:58 to go. He made another one a minute later to tie the game.
Reaves was 12 of 23 from the field, and was 15 of 16 at the free throw line. His 31 points in a win over TCU on Jan. 18 was previously the most by a Big 12 player this season.