Arlington police say the woman they were searching for who allegedly displayed a handgun in the emergency room lobby at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning is dead.
“An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death,” police said in a written statement.
No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. The woman fled before officers arrived, and the hospital was placed on temporary lockdown, police said. She has not been identified by authorities.
The woman displayed the gun in the ER lobby about 8:55 a.m. at the hospital in the 800 block of West Randol Mill Road, near North Cooper Street, police said. Police later said she made “suicidal comments,” and a hospital security employee confronted her and told her to leave.
She was last seen westbound on Randol Mill Road, and several Arlington officers were around the hospital to ensure safety, police said earlier Saturday afternoon.
The Denton County Sheriff’s office located the woman in its jurisdiction. At 4:45 p.m., Arlington police said in an update that the woman is “now deceased.”
The department did not elaborate as to the manner or cause of her death. A department spokesperson confirmed she was alive when Denton County Sheriff’s deputies initially found her.
No additional details were available.
The situation comes months after a gunman opened fire inside a Dallas hospital in October. Two health care workers were killed in the shooting inside the Methodist Dallas Medical Center hospital in Oak Cliff.
Nestor Hernandez, 30, was charged with capital murder in the killing of Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, and Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, who died after they were shot.
Health care employees and advocates said the shootings represented an increasing wave of workplace violence in recent years, which ranges from verbal abuse to fatal physical attacks.