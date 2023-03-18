A woman died earlier this week after she was found unresponsive at the Collin County jail, authorities said.
Neda Traycoff, 42, was found Monday night and given CPR, Chris Fontana, assistant chief deputy with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. Traycoff was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Fontana and the county medical examiner’s office.
The circumstances leading to her death were not immediately known, and the medical examiner’s office has not released her cause of death.
Traycoff was booked into jail Sunday on charges of reckless driving and accident involving injury, according to jail records.
The Texas Rangers are investigating, and no employees of the sheriff’s department have been put on leave, according to Fontana. The Rangers did not respond to requests for information.
Officials did not provide any additional information. Traycoff’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.
About two years ago, Marvin Scott III, 26, became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was restrained and pepper-sprayed at the Collin County jail, where he was being held on a marijuana possession charge. A grand jury later declined to indict eight jailers on charges related to Scott’s death.
Last year, two people were found dead at the jail in separate incidents. Both deaths were ruled suicides, according to reports filed with the Texas attorney general’s office.