A woman died earlier this week after she was found unresponsive at the Collin County jail, authorities said.

Neda Traycoff, 42, was found Monday night and given CPR, Chris Fontana, assistant chief deputy with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. Traycoff was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Fontana and the county medical examiner’s office.

0
0
0
0
0