Woman arrested in fatal stabbing
A woman was arrested Saturday in Louisiana in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Arlington earlier this month, police said.
Leah Franklin, 31, faces a murder charge in the Jan. 11 death of Antonio Daniel Merle.
Merle died at a hospital after he was stabbed in the chest in the 5700 block of Prescott Drive, near Green Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Court records show Franklin was indicted in November 2019 on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. In that case, she was accused of hitting Merle with a metal broom while she was brandishing a knife, according to the criminal complaint.