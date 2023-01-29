The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for North Texas, including Denton County, starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
A watch means there is potential for “significant impacts” to travel due to snow, sleet or ice accumulations. Weather conditions may cause slippery bridges and roads, according to a weather service bulletin.
The most significant impacts are expected Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 12PM Mon. to 9AM Wed. for most of NTX & CTX. 0.10" - 0.25" of total ice accum. expected, particularly on elevated surfaces/bridges. Hazardous travel is expected, with Tues. having the most significant travel impacts. #txwx#ctxx#dfwwxpic.twitter.com/U03cSlfDHU
This week’s forecast shows the possibility of freezing rain early on.
A cold front pushing through the region Sunday will bring some winds and cause temperatures to drop, giving way to an equally chilly week. Rain showers are expected daily through Thursday, with the possibility of freezing rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to a Sunday forecast from the National Weather Service.
The forecast did not call for snow, but temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s early in the week before warming up to the 40s Wednesday and eventually the 50s by the weekend.
Most of the impacts of the colder weather and freezing rain are expected to affect areas northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the weather service.