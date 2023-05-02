Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 10:47 am
UNT Athletics reporter
The transfer portal has become one of the biggest storylines for most teams in college football each season. North Texas is no different.
UNT added a host of key transfers during the midterm signing period. But lately, the news hasn't been as good.
A number of key players have entered the portal over the last few weeks. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III became the latest late last week.
How much have those losses hurt UNT and where do the Mean Green stand?
And in other news from UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT fans and officials gathered to celebrate the Mean Green's run to the National Invitation Tournament title on Tuesday night. New coach Ross Hodge and a few of his players spoke at the event.
>> Former UNT guard Tylor Perry was among the players who took the microphone. He bid farewell to the program and officially announced he is transferring to Kansas State a short time later.
>> On the football front, former UNT quarterback Austin Aune will participate in a rookie minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons.
>> And finally, the UNT softball team is in the thick of the race for the Conference USA title heading into a key weekend series against Middle Tennessee.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
