Kenyetta Hickmon doesn’t know how to process it. She’s focused on trying to raise two young children without a father.
Hickmon’s husband, Michael Hickmon, was killed Saturday during an argument at a youth football game in Lancaster.
Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib, turned himself in Monday to face a murder charge and remains in the Dallas County Jail. His bail has not been set.
Videos of the incident shared on Facebook show a group of men fighting, followed by the sound of several gunshots. Aqib Talib has not been charged with a crime, but witnesses told WFAA-TV (Channel 8) that he helped instigate the brawl that ended in Hickmon’s death.
Kenyetta Hickman said she doesn’t know the Talib brothers. She does know her family was trying to leave the football game at Lancaster Community Park when the fight erupted.
“We’re going to continue to live just like we know Daddy would want us to that’s how we making it,” Kenyetta Hickmon told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday morning. “Living just how he would want us to and what he [would] tell us just to keep going and make him proud.”
Michael Hickmon played football at the University of North Texas and was a popular youth coach in the Dallas area. There has been an outpouring of support for him locally and nationally. Former Cowboys defensive tackle and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins offered encouragement on social media. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert contributed a little more than $2,700 to a GoFundMe account set up for the Hickmon family.
“I haven’t been really watching much TV, not regular TV,” Kenyetta Hickmon said.
Kenyetta Hickmon was a regular at her 9-year-old son’s games and often videotaped the games, as she did Saturday. Her husband was retrieving a football and was about to leave when the incident with the Talib brothers and several others occurred.
Videos of the incident show Michael Hickmon using a yard marker to defend himself against a group of people before he was shot several times.
Kenyetta Hickmon said she hasn’t viewed the videos on social media. She hopes people will stop sharing them or take them down.
After her husband was shot, Kenyetta said she followed the ambulance to the hospital and her husband died while she sat in the waiting room.
The moment brought forth a range of emotions for Kenyetta Hickmon. She said she thought of how the two met in 1999 on the North Texas campus, where she was a volleyball player.
“I guess it had to be love at first sight because once that conversation started we never stopped talking,” she said.
Kenyetta Hickmon said she had discussed the negative spirit at youth football games with her husband.
“It’s one of the things Michael and I have always kind of [gone] back and forth,” she said. “I never liked Pop Warner football. I’ve never liked it. But I understood why he was doing it, letting [my son] play.
“The development and he wanted to give back to teach kids exactly how to [play] the real part of the game. So I understood because I’m a coach as well. But so many times adults want to live their life through their kids. That’s where I see the problem and they put a lot of pressure on those kids to do what they want them to do. It just becomes more about the adults than the kids in my view.”
With funeral plans still ongoing, Kenyetta Hickmon’s objective continues to help her two children, one about to enter the fourth grade and the other ninth grade.
“I don’t have a choice but to handle it right now,” she said. “I have two children looking at me all day.”