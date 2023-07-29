Gas prices
DALLAS — If filling up has felt like it’s cost more in recent weeks, it’s because it has. Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the average gasoline price has gone up 26 cents per gallon in the last month, with Friday’s typical price per gallon at $3.48.

Last week, the average price in the Dallas area was $3.35, according to GasBuddy data. The recent hike mirrors an increasing national average, as the price of gasoline across the U.S. has risen to $3.70 per gallon, or 13 cents more than last week. A month ago, the average cost of gas in the U.S. was $3.52.

