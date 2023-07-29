DALLAS — If filling up has felt like it’s cost more in recent weeks, it’s because it has. Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the average gasoline price has gone up 26 cents per gallon in the last month, with Friday’s typical price per gallon at $3.48.
Last week, the average price in the Dallas area was $3.35, according to GasBuddy data. The recent hike mirrors an increasing national average, as the price of gasoline across the U.S. has risen to $3.70 per gallon, or 13 cents more than last week. A month ago, the average cost of gas in the U.S. was $3.52.
Throughout the state, the average price per gallon is $3.41, or 18 cents more than last week, according to AAA.
“Gasoline has gone up everywhere this month, including all corners of the U.S.,” said Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service, a price-reporting agency.
The rise in prices has been tied to supply. Crude oil demand in the third quarter is widely expected to be about 2 million barrels per day below supply, Kloza said.
Excessive heat has led to some refineries decreasing production output, AAA said. In addition to Saudi Arabia’s recent reduction in output causing crude oil prices to rise, West Texas Intermediate’s price per barrel is up.
Increasing crude oil prices, decreasing gasoline inventories and strong demand for fuel for summer travel are pushing retail gas prices higher, said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.
Across the U.S., there was a 0.6% increase in demand last week from Sunday to Saturday, according to GasBuddy demand data.
“It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”
Texas remains among the top 10 cheapest states for gas, at No. 7. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas a year ago was $3.67. Throughout 2022, the lowest average price per gallon in the city was in December at $2.59.
“While the prices have escalated recently, the price of crude and gasoline is well below where it was a year ago,” Kloza said.