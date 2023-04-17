Denton County's upcoming election on is May 6 and early voting starts next week on April 24. As your local news source, we want to make sure you know who and what you're voting for.
Online and on the Elections webpage, access voter guides based on where you live and what matters to you, as well as candidate profiles and information about key races that impact how you live here in Denton County.
To kick it off, we take a look at the Denton City Council race and have compiled Q&As with each of the candidates running for a seat to represent Denton residents.
For each race, reporters contacted each candidate with an offer and request to complete a Q&A. If a candidate didn’t respond, that’s noted in their profile. No edits were made to the content of candidates’ responses, but their responses were edited for clarity and style.
As a reminder, the Denton Record-Chronicle will accept and post one essay from each candidate in Denton County at no cost. Supporters from the community can also submit a paid endorsement letter.
Any candidate running in the May 6 election may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Essays will be accepted at drc@dentonrc.com until May 1.
Residents who would like to submit a paid endorsement letter for a candidate or supporting issues on the ballot can submit the form and $25 payment online.