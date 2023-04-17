Denton County's upcoming election on is May 6 and early voting starts next week on April 24. As your local news source, we want to make sure you know who and what you're voting for. 

Online and on the Elections webpage, access voter guides based on where you live and what matters to you, as well as candidate profiles and information about key races that impact how you live here in Denton County.

0
0
0
0
0