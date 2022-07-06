Whole Woman’s Health is closing its four Texas abortion clinics and raising money to open one on the state’s border with New Mexico, the organization said Wednesday.
Its clinics in Fort Worth, McKinney, Austin and McAllen stopped performing the procedure last month when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the precedent that established a constitutional right to an abortion.
A state court ruled last week that abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy could resume at some clinics, but the Texas Supreme Court quickly reversed the decision.
With Texas’ trigger law banning almost all abortions set to go into effect in the coming weeks, abortion providers are shifting their efforts to help women travel to clinics in other states.
Whole Woman’s Health set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $750,000 for the clinic in New Mexico, where it currently offers only medication abortions through telehealth. The new clinic would offer first and second trimester abortions.
“With the shuttering of our four Texas clinics, we do not have the financial reserves to open in New Mexico without community support,” Whole Woman’s Health CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said. “We are asking for your help as we vacate our Texas clinics, move our needed equipment and supplies, buy and renovate a new clinic building, relocate and hire staff and set up Whole Woman’s Health of New Mexico.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had more than $55,000 in donations.
A March 2022 analysis from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project found that, of Texas residents who traveled to other states for abortions, 27% went to New Mexico, the second most common state after Oklahoma, which has now banned almost all abortions.
In Louisiana, an abortion ban is currently being challenged in court. Arkansas has banned almost all abortions, and a total ban is set to take effect soon in Mississippi.
The closest abortion clinic for North Texas residents is in Wichita, Kansas, more than 300 miles from Dallas.
Whole Woman’s Health did not specify a city for the New Mexico clinic but said officials are considering the southeastern part of the state. Hobbs, a city of around 40,000 a few miles from the Texas border, is in that region and around 400 miles from Dallas.
New Mexico has relatively few restrictions on abortion compared with other southern states. The state’s abortion clinics have seen an influx of patients from Texas and other states with restrictive abortion laws. Whole Woman’s Health operated a clinic in Las Cruces from 2014 to 2017.
The organization, which started in Austin in 2003, is now based in Virginia and has other locations in Minnesota, Maryland and Indiana.