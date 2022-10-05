As millions of student loan borrowers await the application for President Biden's debt relief program, the White House is releasing a few more details about what they can expect from the form.

The application will be short and will not require borrowers to upload any documents or give their federal student identification number, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday. It is unclear how the administration will verify an applicant's eligibility for forgiveness, but the White House said it will release details in the coming weeks.

