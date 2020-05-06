Leather Sofa Co mask.jpg

One of thousands of face masks sewn by factory workers at the Leather Sofa Co. in Lewisville. (Courtesy photo/The Leather Sofa Co.)

For bulk donations to first responders, healthcare  businesses and nursing homes

  • Rose Costumes Project Mask Makers - 940-566-1917. To request bulk donations, visit the team Facebook group
  • Sustainable Fashion Solutions - For bulk donations of these locally designed and made anti-microbial masks, fill out the contact form at www.sufaso.com
  • MadeCreatively - If a nursing home, nonprofit or group can't afford masks, visit the maker's website and fill out a contact form.

To buy masks for individuals

  • Sustainable Fashion Solutions - Each of these locally designed and made anti-microbial masks are available for $15 at www.sufaso.com
  • MadeCreatively - $7 for a reversible cotton mask. There is a discount available for first responders, medical staff and non profit organizations. Order online

*If you are making masks for donation or for an affordable price in Denton County, send information to cbreeding@dentonrc.com to be included in this listing. 

 

Recommended for you