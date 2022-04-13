All it takes is a few minutes listening to North Texas coach Seth Littrell speak to understand the value he places on developing a team’s culture.
Littrell wants his coaches, his players — heck, even the assistants handing out water bottles at practice — working toward the same goal.
He couldn’t have been happier with how the Mean Green progressed toward the goal of building a winning program over the course of spring practice that wrapped up last week.
“I feel good about how we have progressed and with our culture,” Littrell said after UNT’s spring showcase. “These guys love ball and love each other. They compete hard and their energy is good. A lot of times in spring, you will have weeks where you don’t have energy and just show up and run plays. These guys came to work every day.”
UNT made significant headway as a result.
Veteran quarterback Austin Aune was productive throughout the spring and answered perhaps the biggest question UNT faced.
Littrell opened the quarterback spot up for competition and saw Aune hang on to the job in a competition that also included returning backup Jace Ruder as well as transfers JD Head and Stone Earle.
“I worked hard,” Aune said. “That paid off. I’m going to continue to work hard during the summer and try to come back in the fall even better.”
UNT also showed signs of progress defensively.
Highly regarded junior college transfer defensive end Tom Trieb looked like he will live up to the expectations that come along with his pedigree as a JUCO All-American. Lightly recruited defensive end Sifa Leota emerged as a potential starter at the opposite defensive end spot.
“We have come together a lot as a unit,” defensive end Carson Kropp said. “Everyone is playing together more than we did last fall.”
The question now for UNT is what it needs to do to build on what it accomplished over the course of spring.
“It’s about growth,” Littrell said. “It’s not just about getting better players. It’s about the growth of your culture.”
Here are five key steps UNT must make over the next few months to reach that goal before it opens the season at UTEP on Aug. 27.
Capitalize on the remaining spots
UNT has a long history under Littrell of adding impact players after national signing day.
Wide receiver Tommy Bush was a summer addition last year and looked like he would be an impact player before being knocked out for the year with a leg injury just two games into his debut season.
The Mean Green are hoping to add a few more players who can do what Bush did in two games over course of an entire season.
UNT has more than a half dozen spots left and will likely look to bolster its offensive line as well as add a few more weapons on that side of the ball.
“We have some guys coming out of the portal we feel really good about,” offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said. “We will see how that plays out in the next few weeks.”
Hitting on a couple of key additions would go a long way toward helping UNT build on their fifth bowl appearance in six seasons.
Continue to develop Austin Aune
The quarterback spot was by far the biggest question mark for the Mean Green heading into spring practice.
Aune saved UNT’s 2021 campaign — and probably the Littrell era — when he guided the Mean Green on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season. That run landed UNT in a bowl game.
There are plenty of people who deserve credit for that winning streak, but there is no doubt Aune is one of them. UNT doesn’t make a bowl game without him.
The challenge now is to help Aune build on what he did last season, when he threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I’m going to continue to work hard during the summer and try to come back in the fall even better,” Aune said.
Baring something unforeseen, Aune is going to be UNT’s quarterback in 2022. The Mean Green have to all they can to develop him heading into his final season.
Get back to being healthy
UNT’s offense wasn’t the same after the second week of last season when the Mean Green lost Bush and fellow wide receiver Jyarie Shorter to season-ending injuries.
Running back Oscar Adaway III would have been one of UNT’s best weapons last year but didn’t play a down after he suffered a preseason knee injury.
Teams can’t control bad breaks. What they can do is rehabilitate players and put them in position to thrive.
UNT looks like a totally different team if it has Shorter, Bush and Adaway ready this fall.
Find new stars to replace the ones who left
UNT lost a few key players after last season in running back DeAndre Torrey, defensive tackle Dion Novil, offensive lineman Jacob Brammer and defensive ends Grayson and Gabriel Murphy.
Those were five of the best players on UNT’s roster.
The Mean Green have plenty of players who are capable of filling the void. Bush, Shorter and Adaway all have star potential.
Linebacker KD Davis was UNT’s lone first-team All-C-USA selection last year. The Mean Green had a few players flash potential this spring, including Trieb and wide receiver Jay Maclin.
UNT needs a few of those players continue to emerge over the summer and give the Mean Green the star power they need.
Continue to improve defensively
One of the biggest storylines of last season was the rise of UNT’s defense in its first season under coordinator Phil Bennett.
The Mean Green dropped the number of points they allowed per game from 42.8 the season before Bennett’s arrival to 27.5 last season.
UNT won’t make a jump like that this fall, but the Mean Green can certainly continue to move in the right direction.
“Coach Bennet if the GOAT,” defensive tackle Enoch Jackson said. “He’s going to get us ready and will have us in the right places to make plays. All we have to do is make them.”