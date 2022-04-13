North Texas coach Seth Littrell talks with an official during the Mean Green's spring game. Littrell was pleased with his team's development over the course of spring practice. The challenge for the Mean Green is to continue their growth in the offseason.
UNT is far from a finished product heading into the summer months. Quarterback Austin Aune tightened his grip on the starting job over the course of the spring and vowed to work hard in the next few months to continue improving.
Aune made a significant jump as a player last season. UNT will be better off if the former Argyle standout's growth continues.
The Mean Green must also hit on the players they add to their 2022 recruiting class over the summer. Developing a few stars to replace those UNT lost after last season is another key challenge.
Reaching those offseason goals would put UNT on course to get to where it wants to be this fall.
The UNT softball team is also in the midst of a successful season and will host Louisiana Tech in a Conference USA series this week. We went over where the Mean Green stand in this week's all-sports notebook.
And finally, the UNT women's golf team finished fifth in The Bruzzy, its home tournament this week. Senior Audrey Tan finished third in the individual standings.
