UNT offseason preview 1
Buy Now

North Texas coach Seth Littrell talks with an official during the Mean Green's spring game. Littrell was pleased with his team's development over the course of spring practice. The challenge for the Mean Green is to continue their growth in the offseason.

 Manny Flores/UNT sports information

North Texas has wrapped up spring practice for another year.

It was an eventful few weeks for the Mean Green, who finished it off with a spring showcase.

Since then, we've gone over our annual depth chart projection heading into the offseason as well as the annual way-too-early look at next season's schedule. 

Today, we turn our attention to the offseason with a look at five steps the Mean Green need to take before they open the 2022 campaign. The story is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

UNT is far from a finished product heading into the summer months. Quarterback Austin Aune tightened his grip on the starting job over the course of the spring and vowed to work hard in the next few months to continue improving.

Aune made a significant jump as a player last season. UNT will be better off if the former Argyle standout's growth continues.

The Mean Green must also hit on the players they add to their 2022 recruiting class over the summer. Developing a few stars to replace those UNT lost after last season is another key challenge.

Reaching those offseason goals would put UNT on course to get to where it wants to be this fall.

UNT's men's basketball team is also in the midst of a critical point in its offseason with the late signing period set to begin today. The Mean Green have already landed one player for their 2022 class in New Hampshire transfer Jayden Martinez. UNT will host Mary transfer point guard Kai Huntsberry this weekend. 

The UNT softball team is also in the midst of a successful season and will host Louisiana Tech in a Conference USA series this week. We went over where the Mean Green stand in this week's all-sports notebook.

And finally, the UNT women's golf team finished fifth in The Bruzzy, its home tournament this week. Senior Audrey Tan finished third in the individual standings. 

And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email. 

— Brett Vito

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!