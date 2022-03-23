The North Texas men's basketball team is fresh off one of the best seasons in program history.
UNT didn't make it to the NCAA tournament, which is goal No. 1 for any team, but the Mean Green did reach a host of other milestones.
UNT set a program record for wins in a season on its way to finishing 25-7, won the Conference USA regular season title and knocked off Texas State for the first win in the National Invitation Tournament in program history.
The question now is where UNT goes from here. The issue is one we tackle this week in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT leaned on point guard Tylor Perry throughout the season. Perry transferred in from Coffeyville Community College in the offseason and emerged as UNT's best player. He was a first-team All-C-USA selection and the league's Sixth Man of the Year.
He'll be back, but the Mean Green have plenty of other holes to fill. UNT lost starters Thomas Bell and JJ Murray to graduation. Mardrez McBride could return due to the NCAA granting players an additional year of eligibility but has not indicated if he will be back.
UNT has a host of scholarship offers out to junior college players and a few high school seniors. The Mean Green have yet to begin building their next recruiting class. They'll have a lot to sell when they do.
The one big question UNT faces is who will lead those rebuilding efforts after SMU announced that Tim Jankovich is retiring. UNT coach Grant McCasland is reportedly near the top of SMU's list of coaches it will target to replace Jankovich. We looked at where things stood on Tuesday. The more time passes, the more it looks like McCasland will be back.
UNT enjoyed a successful season in women's basketball in addition to men's basketball. Those seasons helped McCasland, UNT athletic director Wren Baker and women's coach Jalie Mitchell to reach $81,000 on performance incentives.
Those bonuses did little to lessen the pain of the UNT men falling to Virginia in a thriller in the second round of the NIT. Here's more on what transpired in our game story and hoops rewind.
The UNT women were locked in a tight game with Tulsa in the opening round of the WNIT before the Golden Hurricane pulled away late.
Spring sports are also ramping up. The UNT softball team is tied with UAB atop C-USA's West Division standings heading into a weekend series with Charlotte.
And those are just a few of the stories that appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle's website in the last week. Be sure to catch up on the rest at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito