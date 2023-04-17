From the pump to grocery checkout, signs of inflation are everywhere. While they’re having a big impact on the day-to-day spending habits of North Texas consumers, they’re also hitting another group of locals hard: small business owners.
Samantha Cutler, owner of Heavenly Taylored Sweets, said she’s been hoping to bring on help, but wage growth has made it difficult.
“There's no way I could offer what people expect to make since I don't even make it most of the time,” Cutler said. “Inflation is also hitting us forcing our prices up which is making many of our smaller clients unable to afford to order like they have in the past.”
Cutler is far from alone, according to new data from the nonpartisan National Federation of Independent Business. Optimism declined another 0.8 points last month among business owners responding to the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index, with 24% reporting inflation is their biggest challenge.
Rising labor costs and continued supply chain woes have culminated in growing concerns among owners of small businesses that, with smaller profit margins, are less resilient to economic pressures.
“It’s sort of everything coming at them — it’s really kind of the perfect storm right now,” said Annie Spilman, Texas state director at NFIB. “They don't know if they're going to be able to staff from week to week, they don't know if they're going to be able to get their inventory in from week to week, and most don’t have cash reserves on hand.”
As more people have begun to work from home during the pandemic, it’s also meant less foot traffic for local brick-and-mortar businesses that are paying more for the space they occupy. Office rents across Dallas-Fort Worth have continued to climb despite increasing vacancies, according to data from Transwestern, as have commercial rents in the city of Denton, which are averaging over $25 per square foot.
Labor costs seem to be the major worry for many small businesses, according to Denton’s director of economic development, Wayne Emerson. As for office rents, statistics on regional vacancies can be misleading, Emerson says, since it's older, less-desirable spaces that tend to sit vacant while new builds are leased out. In Denton, though, there’s not much space at all, which drives competition — and prices — up.
“We have virtually no inventory — we haven’t had any new office built at all, so we’ve been kind of sitting on the sidelines,” Emerson said.
It’s left many businesses unable to cope. Texas has the fourth-highest rent delinquency rate among small business owners in the U.S., and some longtime Denton businesses — including J&J’s Pizza and Denton Skate Supply — have cited rising costs as a major reason for shuttering over the past several years.
In Texas in particular, rising property and other taxes are putting additional strain on mom-and-pop businesses, Spilman says. That’s because the state is one of only nine to tax a business’s depreciating personal property, which includes things like furniture and all other tangible items like inventory.
“These small businesses are not even netting a profit in most cases, but in order to take care of their employees they're putting money out by increasing compensation or trying to keep a bunch of inventory on hand to take care of their customers, but oftentimes being penalized for carrying that extra inventory by being taxed on it,” Spilman said.
Inconsistencies in local ordinances are an additional headache for small business owners that increase costs, according to Spilman. The NFIB has introduced a new bill this legislative session, House Bill 2127 — also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act — which would restrict regulation to the state, helping small businesses avoid a patchwork of compliance issues across county lines.
The good news is, inflation is beginning to slow. But as businesses wait to feel those effects on the market, some fear what the strain of higher costs could mean for their business.
“I think for me to really be able to hire I’m going to need my business to grow back up to a higher level so I can afford someone or bite the bullet and find someone I can bring in as needed and basically lose my pay to do it,” Cutler said.