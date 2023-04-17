Shopper on the Square (copy)
Small businesses are being hit hard by higher costs as a tight labor market, higher inventory costs and increased rents hit home. 

From the pump to grocery checkout, signs of inflation are everywhere. While they’re having a big impact on the day-to-day spending habits of North Texas consumers, they’re also hitting another group of locals hard: small business owners.

