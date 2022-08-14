All those supply chain headaches you been hearing about?
They're still having an impact on Denton ISD students' breakfast and lunch trays.
Liz Raftery, director of the Denton ISD Child Nutrition Department, said the supply chain disruptions that started during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic have persisted.
"We have a four-week cycle for our menu," Raftery said. "We order a week ahead of time. Throughout last year, it was challenging on a weekly basis to receive all of the food items that we had menued for that particular week."
The program was able to find substitutions for the food items the district couldn't get. But it meant that as students went through the cafeteria line, they found some components weren't what their parents saw when they clicked on school menu links.
"Fortunately, it was a substitute that allowed us to continue to meet our meal pattern regulations," Raftery said. "Because not only do we have to offer items from each of the five food groups, they have to have a certain nutritional value based upon calories, fat and sodium. So for us to find products that meet all of those requirements is challenging."
Raftery said the supply chain is a massive matrix, and disruptions in one area have caused problems across the international distribution system.
"It's not that manufacturers aren't producing the food, but we're all kind of trying to buy the same food," Raftery said. "And they're experiencing labor shortages on their end. Or products to make cardboard boxes to ship the product in aren't available. Or there was a chemical that came from overseas that was used in the styrofoam trays that we all use across the United States that either wasn't available or was delayed, which caused the shortage of serving trays we use."
Raftery said Denton ISD had to get creative, which meant taking polystyrene trays — the kind restaurants use to package food for take-out orders or to bundle food that diners want to take home — and cutting them in half.
"We'd use the flat side for breakfast in the compartment inside for lunch," Raftery said. "And it's not only us. It was all the districts in the area. There was a period of time where we were short on cutlery, or bags to bundle meals in or breakfast, and so there was there was a lot of challenges not just in the food side of things but also non-food items. It's little things I didn't think about, like there being a chemical that they couldn't get, or could not be produced in mass quantities quick enough to make a styrofoam tray. There are just so many moving parts to getting that chicken leg from the chicken in the field to the freezer here at the school."
While some parts of the economy have started to recover — such as meat packing plants not having to close because workers contracted COVID-19 — linger supply chain disruptions have been worsened in recent months by inflation. The Child Nutrition Department lost a longtime bread vendor located in the Houston area because the costs of shipping were compounded by fuel and repair costs. The vendor distributed sliced bread, tortillas, hot dog and hamburger buns to Denton campuses for more than 10 years.
Raftery said the district is now buying bread from a local vendor, though it is bought through a third party.
Each campus orders food for its own students, and while the supply chain still isn't running as smoothly as it was before the pandemic, children will find balanced meals available in school cafeterias.
"They will receive a nutritious meal," Raftery said. "Now, they might not have as many choices as they had in the past. We may need to place some limits [on the selection of foods]. Whether that's a temporary or long-term solution is yet to be seen. But we will feed the kids."