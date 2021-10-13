Where: C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Records: Frisco Reedy (2-4, 2-2 District 5-5A), Denton (1-6, 1-4 District 5-5A.)

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!