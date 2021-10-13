What You Need to Know: Frisco Reedy at Denton Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Where: C.H. Collins Athletic ComplexWhen: Thursday, 7 p.m.Records: Frisco Reedy (2-4, 2-2 District 5-5A), Denton (1-6, 1-4 District 5-5A.) BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Collins Frisco Denton Complex Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Guyer students plan walk-out Friday in wake of alleged sexual assault, accuse Denton ISD of negligence DIFF reviews: ‘French Dispatch’, ‘C’mon C’mon’ among year’s very best films UNT assistant coaches Phil Bennett, Jim Gush developed tight bond during tragic times Broncos face Frisco Reedy on Thursday with hopes of rebounding Denton County seeing hurricane's impact in rainfall, flood watches Another ‘Rad’ interview with Richardson’s Bill Allen ahead of 35th anniversary event Former mayor could lose reappointment to DCTA board Woman allegedly broke into man’s home, dropped her phone inside broken window