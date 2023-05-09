North Texas entered spring practice earlier this year with more questions to answer than at any time in recent memory.
The Mean Green had a new coach in Eric Morris, a new batch of assistants and a host of holes to fill in their lineup following the departure of a few key players, including linebacker KD Davis and quarterback Austin Aune.
Matters only became more complicated when several other key players hit the transfer portal, including wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III.
Where does that leave UNT when it comes to putting together its lineup following spring drills?
The Mean Green are a long way from the finish line. UNT still has scholarships to give in the class of 2023 and will certainly look to add a few impact players before the start of fall practice.
The best we can do is take a stab at where the Mean Green will end up this fall. That is exactly what we do each year in our depth chart projection.
We base our annual list on what we see during the practices that are open to the media as well as what UNT coaches and school officials share.
We included a few key transfers who will arrive in the offseason as well as a few highly regarded freshmen who are expected to compete for playing time.
“I’m happy with where we are right now,” Morris said after UNT’s spring game. “We have to have a great summer and fall camp. I’m extremely happy with the way this team is working.”
Here are four predictions for where UNT will end up.
Chandler Rogers starts against Cal
Chandler Rogers was UNT’s most important recruit of the 2023 cycle.
There are a few players in the Mean Green’s last class who are more highly regarded than the former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback. None are in position to make a bigger impact than Rogers after UNT lost starting quarterback Austin Aune, who declared for the NFL draft.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout showed his potential with the Warhawks when he threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 353 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Rogers started slow in practice after arriving at the midterm break but came on at the end of spring. He threw for 89 yards on 11-of-14 passing in UNT’s spring game, a performance that impressed Morris.
“He had to learn a new scheme and new receivers,” Morris said. “We put a lot on our quarterbacks. I stood behind them. Chandler was calm all day.”
Returning backup Jace Ruder was among the breakout performers of the spring. Stone Earle also played well and secured a spot in what will be a three-man race for the starting job this fall.
Rogers was recruited by Morris and his staff. He also has two years of eligibility compared to one for Ruder.
All signs point to Rogers getting the nod.
Top recruits crack our projection
Defensive backs Jayven Anderson and Taylor Starling are still in high school and won’t arrive at UNT until this summer.
Both are among the top-rated recruits in the Mean Green’s 2023 class. The hope is both can make an immediate impact as freshmen.
Our projection has them cracking the two deep. UNT has three safety spots in its new scheme, which will open plenty of opportunities for Anderson.
First-team All-Conference USA cornerback Ridge Texada returns, but the Mean Green lost DeShawn Gaddie on the opposite side. John Davis also missed nearly all of last season due to injury. Starling capitalizes and secures a spot on the depth chart in our projection.
We also have late arriving transfers Blair Conwright and Ethan Miner on the depth chart. Conwright is a wide receiver who is transferring in from TCU, while Miner started on Arkansas State’s offensive line.
Kropp, Asenuga among surprise risers
Spring practice always brings a few surprises, especially after a new coaching staff arrives.
Players who one would never have guessed would crack the depth chart capitalize on their opportunity and claim a spot.
This spring was no different. Two of the players who rose to the occasion were offensive lineman Leke Asenuga and linebacker Carson Kropp.
Both are starters in this year’s depth chart projection.
Kropp spent three seasons at Oklahoma State and then played primarily on special teams the last two years. The senior enjoyed a terrific spring and is in position to start at outside linebacker this fall.
Asenuga has a background that isn’t all that different from Kropp. He spent two seasons at New Mexico and played mostly on special teams in his first season at UNT last year.
The Mean Green have some holes to fill up front offensively. Asenuga wins the starting job at right guard in our projection.
Comebacks come to fruition
One of the inspiring stories of the spring was the comeback of Nick Nakwaasah.
The Central Arkansas transfer looked like he would emerge as an impact player last year only to suffer a season-ending knee injury before UNT’s opener.
Nakwaasah worked his way back over the last year and regained the form he showed that made him a potential starter a year ago. We have the junior starting at safety in our projection.
Davis is still working his way back. We have him completing that comeback and is a backup at one cornerback spot.
North Texas depth chart projection
Offense
WR – Damon Ward Jr.
– or – Trey Cleveland
WR – Roderic Burns
– or – Jordan Smart
LT – Kaci Moreka
Howard Sampson
LG – Gabe Blair
Daizion Carroll
C – Jett Duncan
Ethan Miner
RG – Leke Asenuga
Paula Viapulu
RT – Febechi Nwaiwu
Larry Moore
WR – Ja’Mori Maclin
Blair Conwright
TE – Christian Lee
Joshua Smith
QB – Chandler Rogers
– or – Jace Ruder
Stone Earle
RB – Ikaika Ragdale
– or – Ayo Adeyi
– or – Isaiah Johnson
– or – Oscar Adaway III
Defense
DE – Mazin Richards
– or – Kortlin Rausaw
NT – Roderick Brown
Enoch Jackson
DE – Fatafehi Vailea
Kadren Johnson
OLB – Kevin Wood
Jaylen Smith
MLB – Jordan Brown
Sifa Leota
OLB – Carson Kropp
Ethan Wesloski
S – Logan Wilson
Jayven Anderson
S – Phillip Hill
– or – Dillion Williams
S – Nick Nakwaasah
Bryce Linder
CB – Ridge Texada
Taylor Starling
CB – Loronzo Thompson
John Davis