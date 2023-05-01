New data shows the cost of a home in Denton County has grown at more than double the pace of wages since 2010 — pricing lower-wage homebuyers out of the market.

More on what the past decade tells us — and what the future holds for potential buyers — in this week's Your Money, Your Home newsletter, with early access here >> Confirmed: Home prices in Denton County have outpaced wage growth for 10 years

