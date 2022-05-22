As monkeypox cases rise in Europe and other parts of the globe, health authorities are expressing concern about the unusual uptick but also pointing out that the virus is far less transmissible than the coronavirus that upended the world.
The World Health Organization has confirmed 80 cases across 11 countries, mostly in Europe but also in the United States and Canada. More than 60 suspected monkeypox cases are being examined globally but have not yet been confirmed, according to a data tracker compiled by a collective of global health researchers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert Friday urging doctors and state health departments to be vigilant.
Monkeypox, which can be passed to animals and humans, is usually found in Central and West Africa. But many of the recent cases in the United Kingdom, France and elsewhere have no travel links to a place where monkeypox is regularly found, according to officials, suggesting the virus may be spreading through the community. A case in Massachusetts is the first infection identified in the United States this year; New York City health officials said Friday that two patients were tested and one had tested positive for orthopoxvirus, the family of viruses to which monkeypox belongs.
Monkeypox is not known to spread easily among humans. The fact that cases are emerging in several countries at once — with signs of “sustained” transmission in people — is striking, said Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at the University of Oxford. However, epidemiologists note that monkeypox doesn’t spread easily: Outbreaks are generally small, and an existing smallpox vaccine could help protect people if needed.
At this point, the general risk to the public is considered “very, very low,” said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is named for the animals in which it was discovered. The disease cropped up in 1958 among monkeys kept for research, according to the CDC — more than a decade before a human case was identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Mass vaccination against smallpox “presumably” curbed monkeypox infections for a time among humans, researchers wrote in a 2005 article. But cases resurged, partly because of a lack of immunity in later generations, they say. More than 450 cases have been reported in Nigeria since 2017, according to the CDC.
Monkeypox infections typically last two to four weeks, the CDC says, and begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Eventually fluid-filled bumps — or “pox” — spread across the skin.
The disease can spread through contact with animals, infected people and materials used by infected people, health authorities say. Examples listed by the CDC include contact with bodily fluids, contact with monkeypox sores and infection through “respiratory droplets” in a “close setting” such as a shared household.
Monkeypox can be deadly, but two major strains of the virus pose different risks. About 1 in 10 people infected with a Congo Basin strain have been found to die, according to the WHO, while a West African strain appeared to be fatal for about 1 in 100 people infected.
That milder strain is the one infecting people who were hospitalized in Britain, health authorities said. It is not clear which strain the Massachusetts patient contracted.
How worried should we be? How does this compare to coronavirus?
Experts stress that monkeypox is different from the coronavirus that has infected millions.
Monkeypox is highly visible, making contact-tracing and isolation easier. An existing smallpox vaccine could help protect the public if needed, Katzourakis said. And “we don’t have the potential for something spreading through the globe at anything like the kind of rate that we saw with covid,” he said, because monkeypox transmits less easily between humans.
Still, the latest spate of cases stands out, Katzourakis said. The longer it continues, the more chance the virus has to mutate and improve its transmissibility.
“It’s either a lot of bad luck or something quite unusual happening here,” Katzourakis said.
Outbreaks of monkeypox have typically been small, with patients in the single digits, said Inglesby, of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “So I think the risk to the general public at this point, from the information we have, is very, very low.”
But he agreed the latest cases raise many questions. “We don’t really have the sense yet of what’s driving it. ... There isn’t a travel link that’s identified that brings these cases all together,” he said.
Health officials have noted recent cases among men who have sex with other men — a pattern that is crucial to understand, Inglesby said, as officials have not previously considered sexual orientation to be a risk factor for monkeypox.
The WHO is developing new guidance and has a theory that, so far, the outbreak appears to be driven by sexual contact, David Heymann, chair of the agency’s Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential, told Reuters.
Has monkepox made it to the United States before?
Monkeypox made its way to the United States — and the Western Hemisphere — for the first time in 2003, researchers say. More than 70 cases were reported in the Midwest, mostly among people who were exposed to prairie dogs apparently infected by rodents from Ghana, according to the CDC.
Two children fell seriously ill and recovered, the CDC said.
The infection reported Wednesday in Massachusetts is the first case of monkeypox identified in the United States this year, health officials said. Texas and Maryland reported one infection each last year in “people with recent travel to Nigeria,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.
Where else has monkeypox been identified this month?
Germany, France and Belgium have confirmed their first cases of monkeypox, as the European nations join a growing list of countries where cases have popped up in recent days.
The first case in Germany was registered in Bavaria on Thursday “in a patient with characteristic skin lesions,” according to the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology, a military research facility of the German Armed Forces. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he was confident that an outbreak could be contained if authorities act quickly.
“We will now analyze the virus more closely and examine whether it involves a more contagious variant,” Lauterbach said, according to Reuters.
The French Health Ministry confirmed its first monkeypox case on Friday in the Île-de-France region, which includes Paris. A 29-year-old man with the disease is not in serious condition but is self-isolating at home, the agency said in a statement. The man had not recently traveled to a country where monkeypox is already spreading, according to the French Health Ministry.
In Belgium, health officials confirmed Friday that two cases were detected within 24 hours in Antwerp and in the Flanders region. Marc Van Ranst, a professor of virology at Leuven Catholic University, announced on Twitter the second case — a man who is not seriously ill. Photos accompanying the tweet showed examples of the skin lesions typical of monkeypox.
“People who recognize injuries such as the one in this photo should contact their doctor,” Van Ranst wrote.
Britain and Portugal have announced confirmed cases, while Spanish authorities on Wednesday said they are investigating more than 20 suspected cases. The first known patient in Britain traveled recently to Nigeria, officials said.
The WHO said the person developed a rash in late April, shortly before leaving Africa. People identified as contacts have yet to report “compatible symptoms,” the global health organization said Monday.
But more cases have emerged. British health authorities announced 11 new infections Friday, for a total of 20 confirmed cases in England since May 6. British Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote on Twitter that most of the cases are mild. Earlier, British officials said there were no clear links between recent patients and previous confirmed cases or countries where monkeypox usually occurs — raising the possibility of community transmission.
Recent cases were “predominantly in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men,” the U.K. Health Security Agency said. The agency is advising people in those groups to be especially “alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body.”
Portugal’s Directorate General of Health, meanwhile, said more than 20 “suspected cases” were identified this month. Five of them are confirmed, the agency said, and infections are concentrated among young men.
What do we know about the U.S. case?
A man who recently traveled to Canada was tested for the virus Tuesday, and the infection was confirmed by the CDC on Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement.
The CDC is monitoring six Americans after they sat on a plane near a British patient, CDC medical officer Agam Rao told The Washington Post on Wednesday. None of the patients has shown signs of monkeypox symptoms.
New York City’s health department said Friday it had investigated two possible monkeypox cases, one of which had tested positive. The positive samples will be sent to the CDC for confirmation, and the patient has isolated, the agency said. No information on the patients has been released. At least one individual had been hospitalized while preliminary tests are conducted.
In its alert Friday, the CDC urged clinicians to be on the lookout for rashes associated with monkeypox that can sometimes be confused as symptoms of syphilis or herpes. CDC health alerts are the agency’s highest level warnings requiring immediate action.
U.S. officials said clinicians should consider a diagnosis of monkeypox in people with an otherwise unexplained rash who traveled to a country that had a confirmed case, had contact with someone who may be infected or is a man who had sexual contact with other men.
What now?
The CDC is working with counterparts in other countries to compile information that can answer experts’ many questions.
“We’re still early on in all of this to really understand the scope of it and the reason for it,” Rao said. “We’re very much in response mode where we’re trying to identify cases, identify potential contacts, make sure that we provide the right recommendations for all those people, including the health care personnel caring for the patient.”
The disease is so rare, Johns Hopkins’ Inglesby said, that “most clinicians in America will never see a case in their lifetimes” — so communication about monkeypox will be important in ensuring doctors are watching for symptoms.
Another top priority, he said: gaining more information about any links between far-flung infections. Is the disease spreading from West and Central Africa to other countries independently? Or are cases spreading through networks of people?
“It’s going to be really important for us to understand that, because once you understand how cases are spreading ... it gives us a chance to intervene,” Inglesby said.
Getting the genetic sequence of the virus behind the recent cases will help scientists check whether they are dealing with a new strain of monkeypox. Unlike with influenza or the coronavirus, Inglesby said, researchers have not observed much change in monkeypox over the years, “and it’ll be important to make sure that that remains the case.”
Is the smallpox vaccine effective against monkeypox, and should I get it?
Yes, data suggests the smallpox vaccine is about 85% effective against monkeypox, according to the CDC.
Although the smallpox vaccine stopped being administered to the U.S. general public in the 1970s — years after the disease was eliminated in North America — a supply was kept on hand. And in 2008, a new vaccine was approved and replaced the old one.
That vaccine, called ACAM2000, works similarly to the old one. It is administered as a live virus by repeatedly pricking the skin, causing a lesion to form. In 2019, a second vaccine, JYNNEOS, was approved to prevent smallpox and also monkeypox in high-risk adults 18 and older. The vaccine, which uses a live virus that is non-replicating, is given as two injections — not skin pricks.
The vaccines are currently available for people at risk for occupational exposure, such as those working in laboratories who may come into contact with orthopoxviruses, the genus of viruses that include smallpox and monkeypox.
However, it is recommended that people in the general population who have been directly exposed to the monkeypox get one of the vaccines, said Ruth Karron, a professor and director of the Johns Hopkins Vaccine Initiative at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. And, she said, because the incubation period for monkeypox is long — up to two weeks — some data suggests that people who get vaccinated after exposure or even after infection may be able to avoid illness or experience a milder case.
The CDC recommends people get vaccinated within four days of exposure to prevent infection but there may still be some benefits up to 14 days. People in this situation should contact their doctor for guidance.
As for people who received the smallpox vaccine decades ago, health experts say they may still have some protection against monkeypox, but probably not enough. According to the CDC, those who have not had a smallpox vaccine within the past three years should consider getting one if they are exposed to monkeypox.
“We should also bear in mind that we are still trying to figure out what’s going on with monkeypox because this pattern of infection is not one we’ve seen before,” Karron told The Post. “But still, we have very, very, very few cases, and I don’t think we are going to see a large outbreak.”
How did we get here?
Because of global trade and travel, poxviruses are able to spread farther, experts said. The eradication of smallpox in 1980 has helped remaining poxviruses slip past waning protections, said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Los Angeles who has studied monkeypox for two decades.
“No good deed goes unpunished,” Rimoin said. “You declare that you can eradicate a pathogen, but you might leave space for another to emerge.”
Rao said that although researchers have found a rise in monkeypox prevalence since the end of the smallpox vaccine campaign, other factors have been linked to the infections, including climate change and other environmental shifts that have led to more human and animal interactions.
“We’re at a point right now where we just really need to figure out why this is happening before we can start proposing solutions, like vaccinations,” Rao said. “This is just unexpected. It’s not something we would have recommended if you had asked me two weeks ago, because the risk to the general population is extremely rare.”