Blue Alerts are designed to help track down people suspected of killing or seriously wounding a law enforcement officer.

Millions of Texans received a Blue Alert on their cellphones Wednesday night after a sheriff’s deputy near Houston was shot and wounded. The deputy is in critical but stable condition. Police apprehended one suspect Thursday morning and are looking for a second.

But what exactly is a Blue Alert? And how is it different from a Silver Alert or Amber Alert?

