Millions of Texans received a Blue Alert on their cellphones Wednesday night after a sheriff’s deputy near Houston was shot and wounded. The deputy is in critical but stable condition. Police apprehended one suspect Thursday morning and are looking for a second.
But what exactly is a Blue Alert? And how is it different from a Silver Alert or Amber Alert?
Here’s a breakdown of the state’s alert system:
Blue Alert
Blue Alerts are designed to help track down people suspected of killing or seriously wounding a law enforcement officer.
Four criteria must met for a Blue Alert: The subject of the alert must be suspected of killing or seriously injuring a member of law enforcement; the person must pose a threat to public safety; a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle must be available for broadcast; and the primary investigative law enforcement agency must request the alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Amber Alert
The most well-known of the alerts, an Amber Alert notifies law enforcement and the public of abducted children.
For an Amber Alert, the missing person must be 17 or younger; their disappearance must be unwilling; the person must be in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or injury; an investigation must rule out alternate explanations for the child’s disappearance; and enough information about the child or suspect must be available for public dissemination.
Athena Alert
Unlike an Amber Alert, an Athena Alert does not require immediate confirmation that a missing child has been abducted. The alert aims to close the gap between when a child goes missing and when an Amber Alert is issued. The alert is named for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl killed by a delivery driver in Wise County in 2022.
Silver Alert
The Silver Alert is designed to help the public or law enforcement locate a person 65 or older or with Alzheimer’s disease.
Five criteria are required: Enough information about the missing person needs to be available for public dissemination; the person must be 65 or older or diagnosed with Alzheimer’s; an investigation must determine the disappearance of the person is due to their impaired mental condition; it needs to be requested within 72 hours of the person’s disappearance; and the person’s disappearance must pose a threat to their health or safety.
Endangered Missing Persons Alert
An Endangered Missing Persons Alert aims to help law enforcement and the public locate missing people with intellectual disabilities.
For an alert, the person must have an intellectual disability or developmental disorder confirmed by a physician; the disappearance must pose a credible threat to the person’s safety; the alert must be issued within 72 hours of the disappearance; and enough information must be available about the missing person to disseminate the alert to the public.
Camo Alert
A Camo Alert notifies the public of a missing member of the military or military veteran who might be a danger to themselves or someone else. Current or former military members must register for the Camo Alert program to be eligible for an alert.
Four criteria are required: The Texas Department of Public Safety needs to verify the military member is registered with the Camo Alert program; the missing person needs to be a confirmed current or former member of the military or National Guard; there needs to be a demonstrated threat to the health and safety of the missing military member or the public; and the agency must confirm the missing person lives with a mental illness or traumatic brain injury.
Clear Alert
A Clear Alert is designed to close the gap between Amber Alerts, which are used for children, and Silver Alerts, which are used for seniors. The alert is meant to help law enforcement locate missing or kidnapped adults who are in danger of death or injury.
For an alert, the missing person should be between 18 and 64; their location must be unknown; the missing person should be in immediate danger of death or injury, or the victim of an abduction; the alert must be requested within 72 hours of the person’s disappearance; and enough information should available about the missing person to help the public find them.
Power Outage Alert
A Power Outage Alert can be requested by the state’s Public Utilities Commission or any of its four independent grid operators — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Midwest Reliability Organization, the Southeast Reliability Corporation or the Western Electricity Coordinating Council — when power supply is inadequate to meet the state’s power demand.
Active Shooter Alert
The state’s Active Shooter Alert was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 and is designed to alert people who are near someone killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.
The active shooter must be in the agency’s jurisdiction; the shooter’s last known location is known; the requesting agency confirms the presence of the shooter through a preliminary investigation; and the agency needs to determine that an alert would assist innocent people in the shooter’s vicinity.
Staff writer Michael Williams contributed to this report.