BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Gaej Walker rushed for 119 yards and his fourth-quarter touchdown capped a 31-26 win as Western Kentucky rallied past Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) trailed 20-17 entering the final period but wrapped two touchdowns around a Middle Tennessee fumble to claim the win. Ty Storey, who passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns, tossed a 3-yard pass to Quin Jernighan as the Hilltoppers leapt ahead 24-20 with 7:14 left.
Middle Tennessee had the ball for five plays before Damon Lowe recovered a fumble at the 44. Storey fired a 16-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson and also rushed for 16 yards quickly setting up a first-and-goal from the 7. Walker punched in from the 5, extending the WKU lead to 31-24.
The Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) fashioned a 78-yard drive in 12 plays capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Asher O’Hara to Ty Lee, getting as close as 31-26.
With 43 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders went for the onside kick, which was recovered by Western Kentucky’s Jeremiah Fails.
O’Hara was 18-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three TDs. He rushed for another 144 yards on 29 carries.
Marshall 30, FIU 27
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brenden Knox scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to cap a 146-yard day and Marshall edged Florida International 30-27 on Saturday.
Knox ripped a 24-yard run up the middle on the previous play, his 32nd carry, to set up his winner.
The Panthers had taken the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Jose Borregales on the opening possession of overtime. His 41-yarder with 21 seconds left, which capped a 12-play, 48-yard drive in the final two minutes, sent the game to overtime.
Marshall (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA), had a 17-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Jones closed a 75-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the period. On the next snap, Alexy Jean-Baptiste recovered a fumble on the Marshall 22. The next play James Morgan dumped the ball over the middle to Tony Gaiter IV, who took it to the end zone for a 21-17 FIU lead.
Isaiah Green found Xavier Gaines wide open in the end zone for an 18-yard score that gave the Herd a 24-21 lead with 2:16 remaining.
Charlotte 38, ODU 22
NORFOLK, Va. — Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 38-22 on Saturday.
LeMays’ 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister’s 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 before intermission made it a 17-point lead at the break.
Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis’ 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.
Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.
Rice 30, UTEP 16
EL PASO — Aston Walter ran for a touchdown and a career-best 149 yards, and Rice beat UTEP 30-16 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Rice (3-9, 3-5 Conference USA) has won its last three games. UTEP (1-11, 0-8), which beat the Owls 34-26 last season, was shut out in the second half for its 11th consecutive loss.
Walter had 16 carries that included a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a career-matching 64-yard run late in the game. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, the most for the Owls since Charles Ross had seven in 2013. Walter also surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing.
Tom Stewart tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter for Rice. JoVoni Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.
Stewart fumbled the long snap in his own end zone, and defensive end Praise Amaewhule jumped on the ball for a Miners’ touchdown in the first quarter. Kai Locksley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett in the second quarter.
Locksley completed 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards and added 63 yards rushing, but he left late in the second quarter and did not return due to injury.
FAU 34, Southern Miss 17
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chris Robison threw for three touchdowns as Florida Atlantic beat Southern Mississippi 34-17 on Saturday to clinch the Conference USA East Division title.
Robison had 156 yards passing for the Owls (9-3, 7-1), who will host the Conference USA Championship game on Dec. 7. BJ Emmons ran for 71 yards and a score. Harrison Bryant had 75 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes.
Vladimir Rivas scored for the Owls with a 40-yard field goal with 8:07 left in the first quarter. Robison followed up with a pair of touchdown throws to Bryant, of 38 and 15 yards, and FAU led 17-0 early in the second quarter.
Golden Eagles (7-5, 5-3) scored a field goal and a touchdown before the break, closing to 17-10 at halftime.
Akileis Leroy picked off Jack Abraham on the Golden Eagles’ first play of the second half and returned it 24 yards to the Southern Miss 3, setting up Emmons’ touchdown run and a 24-10 lead for the Owls.
Abraham threw for 182 yards and ran for a score for the Golden Eagles (7-5, 5-3). He was intercepted four times.
La. Tech 42, UTSA 27
RUSTON, La. — J’Mar Smith passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Louisiana Tech closed the regular season with a 41-27 win over UTSA on Saturday night.
Kickoff was delayed 2 ½ hours due to lightning in the area. The Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2) finished the season tied with UAB in the Conference USA West Division standings. UAB beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker and will visit Florida Atlantic for the conference championship next Saturday.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good at 21-17 on Smith’s 39-yard TD pass to Isaiah Graham with 8:39 left in the second quarter. Bailey Hale kicked a 34-yard field goal before the half and James Jackson returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 31-17 with 7:08 left in the third.
Justin Henderson ran 20 times for 105 yards and Griffin Hebert caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech.
Sincere McCormick had 119 yards rushing and Sheldon Jones had 115 yards receiving for UTSA (4-8, 3-5).