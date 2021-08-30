20210828_drc_sp_ArgyleNolanCatholic_19.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle coach Todd Rodgers gives a fist bump to Michael Madrie (99) after the Eagles forced the Nolan Catholic offense on downs on Saturday in Allen.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!