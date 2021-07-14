Welcome to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s new North Texas athletics newsletter — the Mean Green Spotlight.
Most avid UNT fans know me well. My name is Brett Vito. I joined the Record-Chronicle as its UNT writer in the weeks leading up to the 2003 football season and have been around ever since.
I’ve seen the good, including bowl wins, NCAA tournament victories and conference titles, as well as the bad, including a couple of 1-11 football seasons.
Over that time, the Record-Chronicle has provided the best and most consistent coverage of the program across all sports.
This newsletter is the latest addition to our coverage. Every Wednesday, a fresh edition of the newsletter will land in subscribers’ email with our latest exclusive content.
These stories, particularly the larger features and projects, will be available to our newsletter subscribers before they appear anywhere else.
The Mean Green Spotlight will also allow me to bring back some of the content that was lost when we discontinued the Mean Green Blog. The blog format allowed us to provide analysis and insight that doesn’t fit in a traditional story format. That content will be included in this newsletter.
We kick off our newsletter today with the first part of a project that has been in the works for months.
UNT completed one of the more remarkable school years in recent memory just a few weeks ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced UNT to make a host of adjustments heading into the 2020-21 sports year, including setting up testing and social distancing protocols.
Those adjustments helped but didn’t prevent UNT from running into a series of obstacles, including COVID-19 infections among athletes. The school also was forced to cancel football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games.
We reported extensively about those developments. But over the past few weeks, we spoke with athletic director Wren Baker, UNT’s coaches and athletes, who shared their untold stories of what went on behind the scenes.
Here’s the tale of UNT’s run through the most challenging year in recent program history as well as the other stories that have been posted to the Record-Chronicle’s website in the past few days.
— Brett Vito
Did COVID-19 challenges actually make Mean Green athletics better?
North Texas was just days away from opening the college basketball season last fall, and JJ Murray felt awful.
The COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging the world, and Murray was its latest victim.
“It was nothing too bad, but I definitely had some symptoms where I was in bed for a few days,” the senior guard recalled this summer of his battle with the disease.
Murray is just one of several members of the UNT men’s basketball team who were impacted by a wave of infections that forced school officials to shut down team practices. UNT didn’t work out with its full roster from Oct. 27, the date the first infection was confirmed, until Nov. 22, four days before its season opener.
The impact of that shutdown is part of the tale of a challenging year for UNT’s athletics department.