November Tornadoes
Tuesday evening’s tornado in Arlington confirmed that tornadoes can happen any time of the year in North Texas. While the majority of North Texas tornadoes occur during the spring, they have been observed every month of the year. Since 1880, there have been 55 November tornadoes in North Texas. Prior to Tuesday, the last November tornadoes were in 2015. That was also the year that there were 12 tornadoes in December, one of which was an EF4 in Rowlett. Cool season tornadoes do happen.
Source: Rick Mitchell