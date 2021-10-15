A FIFA delegation will be in Dallas-Fort Worth on Oct. 23-24, touring venues around the area as the bid committee hopes to land as many as six games of the 2026 World Cup, including the final.
The delegation, which will be led by CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani and also include FIFA’s Chief Competitions & Events Officer Colin Smith, will visit sites in Dallas, Frisco, Arlington and Fort Worth, among other cities, with Dallas wanting to display that it has everything needed to land the international soccer governing body’s showpiece match.
“My goal is simple: I want to host the World Cup Final here in Dallas. We have this amazing city that is soccer-centric with a great legacy, great history,” said Dan Hunt, the FC Dallas president who is serving as the Dallas 2026 Committee chair. “I would love for our community to host the World Cup Final. To be able to share that with my fellow citizens here would be an amazing thing because it is a spectacle like no other. I think our community could have that opportunity.”
Since the United States’ unsuccessful bid to host the 2018 World Cup, Dallas has been working to put together a bid that will woo FIFA to bring games, plus the prestige and economic impact they bring with them, to DFW, said Monica Paul, the executive director for the Dallas Sports Commission and another member of the committee.
“We’re very excited to be able to show FIFA what we have here in the DFW area and why we should be hosting World Cup matches,” she said. “I think we have so many different assets that we can create a win-win partnership with FIFA.
Among those assets are AT&T Stadium, which the FIFA delegation will tour Oct. 24, also visiting Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium, which could be utilized for concerts, watch parties or other events. The Oct. 23 itinerary will include stops at Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, the Cotton Bowl and potential training sites in Dallas and also tours of downtown Dallas and Klyde Warren Park.
AT&T Stadium would serve as the host for matches, with concerns about the field expressed by soccer figures like Mexico manager Tata Martino during Mexico’s annual friendly at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, allayed by the long run-up to games at the World Cup which would see FIFA take control of the field preparation and maintenance.
“They’ll actually analyze the sightlines of various different configurations, and in the end it will actually be FIFA’s call on how much they want to raise the field depending on how many seats you want to kill and also while taking into account the size of the pitch they want us to play on at AT&T Stadium. That’ll be part of the presentation [on Sunday],” Hunt said.
Bringing the International Broadcast Center, which was in Dallas in 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted the tournament, is another committee goal.
Hunt was a ball boy in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl, with his father Lamar having fallen in love with the World Cup well before it was en vogue to follow in the U.S. and helping to bring the tournament stateside for the first time.
While Dallas plans to lean on its soccer heritage, including the six matches hosted at the Cotton Bowl last time around, Hunt said both the selection process now and the strides D-FW has made when it comes to hosting global events are “totally different worlds” from three decades ago.
“94 was so different, though. It was at the Cotton Bowl, a great historic venue. Fair Park is different now. But this is totally different,” he said. “You can’t even compare how things are.”
The Hunt family, which in addition to owning FC Dallas also owns the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, is involved with the Kansas City bid as well, with Clark Hunt serving on that city’s bid committee.
While the family would love to have matches at Arrowhead Stadium, Dan Hunt’s focus remains in D-FW, where he hopes to get the final but knows Dallas will have to beat out other cities like Los Angeles, home to a new stadium and host of the 1994 Final, New York-New Jersey, and Atlanta. In Hunt’s mind, a late knockout match capping off a nice chunk of matches would be a solid economic return for Dallas’ efforts and investments.
‘We’re chasing potentially six matches and the International Broadcast Center (IBC). Each of these matches, they’re either like an AFC or NFC Championship game or the Super Bowl. If you get towards, you know, the semifinals, or finals, the economic impact is even larger than what a Super Bowl could be,” he said.
There also could be more financial boosts if Dallas can serve as a national team training center for one or multiple teams, while the IBC alone could see thousands of media members living in the Dallas area and contributing to the economy for months in the lead-up to the event, Paul said.
“We’re estimating one match of a World Cup to be over $400 million in economic impact, and we’re wanting way more than just one match here,” she said. “Ideally, we’d love six matches plus a semifinal or final. We really want the final.”
In addition to the base revenue generation, Paul said World Cup matches can help “keep Dallas on the international map and radar of visitors and tourists.”
FIFA also is evaluating the health of the community, both Hunt and Paul noted, looking into human rights conditions, with FIFA’s decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar heavily scrutinized because of the country’s lack of protection for migrant workers. FIFA also looks at environmental impact and sustainability, a category in which Dallas could rank high thanks to its abundance of facilities already built.
The Dallas site visit comes amid a tour of eight cities from Oct. 21-Nov. 1, which is the second round of visits FIFA is making. After this set of visits, only Los Angeles will remain as a U.S. city to visit with the delegation also going to additional cities in Mexico and Canada.
Those cities “will be visited by the end of November, with a view to performing a thorough assessment and finalizing the selection process by Q1/Q2 2022,” according to a news release.
Hunt said he hopes the decision will come as quickly as possible, with clarity helping accelerate the process of utilizing mechanisms provided by state and local governments and also securing support from the corporate community.
“I’m ready for us to get through this process and really put this thing in motion,” Hunt said.