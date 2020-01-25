AUSTIN — With about 11 minutes to play, LSU freshman Trendon Watford looked shaky when he badly missed two free throws in the middle of a big Texas rally.
When he got there again with just 16 seconds left and the game on the line, Watford looked just fine.
Watford’s two free throws capped a 22-point game by him and effectively closed out LSU’s 69-67 victory on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the eighth win in a row for the Tigers.
LSU (15-4) had led by 16 early in the second half, only to buckle under a furious Texas pressure defense that forced turnovers and smothered LSU shooters and drives to the baskets.
Texas had lost by 38 at West Virginia on Monday night and was on the verge of another blowout before storming back. Jericho Sims got the crowd to its feet with a basket that put Texas ahead 60-58 with just over four minutes left.
LSU, which has survived so many close games this season, then found a way to grind out the win.
A tough basket by Darius Days made it 60-60 before Watford put the Tigers ahead. Skylar Mays stretched the lead to four with two free throws with 49 seconds left.
Likekele leads balanced Oklahoma State past Aggies
COLLEGE STATION — Oklahoma State did not care if a victory occurred in nonconference play — the Cowboys needed it in a big way.
“I’m proud of the way they’ve stayed focused on each other and stayed committed to our team, and are trying to find a way to figure it out,” a relieved OSU coach Mike Boynton said.
Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and OSU defeated Texas A&M 73-62 on Saturday in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents.
The Cowboys (10-9) led 34-26 at halftime, in boosting their lead over the Aggies (9-9) right before the break thanks to a dunk and jump shot, both by Likekele, over the final 46 seconds.
“We’ve got to come out fighting a lot harder,” A&M guard Wendell Mitchell said. “We got punched, and let them keep punching us.”
The Cowboys shot 55% from the field (27-of-49), compared to 39% by the Aggies (23-of-59). OSU also shot 42% from the 3-point line (8-of-19), including 50% in the second half (3-of-6). The Cowboys’ reserves outscored their A&M counterparts 39-23 in providing plenty of help off a deep bench.
Arkansas ends 2-game skid, bolsters resume with win over TCU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mason Jones scored 20 points and Desi Sills added 18 to lead Arkansas to a 78-67 win over TCU in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game on Saturday.
The Razorbacks (15-4) led for the final 35 minutes of the game, though TCU didn’t trail by double digits until late in the second half. Sills’ 11 points in the first half helped open the lead and Jones, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had all but one of his 20 in the second half to help keep it.
“Thought it was our best game of the year on both sides of the ball,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Tonight, we said the only way we were going to win was to play with incredible energy. I don’t think anyone who came into the arena tonight would say anything different.”
TCU (13-6) committed 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to nine Arkansas points and a 33-29 lead for the Razorbacks at halftime. Arkansas also stifled the Horned Frogs’ leading scorer Desmond Bane, who averaged 17.2 points entering Saturday, by limiting him to just eight points.
No. 15 Kentucky pulls out 76-74 OT win at No. 18 Texas Tech
LUBBOCK — Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, including the game-deciding free throws with 10 seconds left, and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game Saturday featuring two ranked teams.
Richards scored the first five points in overtime for the Wildcats (15-4), who blew a 10-point lead in second half and went the final six minutes of regulation without a field goal. His last two free throws came after he fouled when Terrence Shannon missed on awkward shot when defended by EJ Montgomery.
Texas Tech (12-7), which had won 54 consecutive non-conference home games since December 2013, had one last possession. But Davide Moretti was stripped by Ashton Hagans when starting a drive in the lane.
Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for the Wildcats, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from halfcourt that put them up 36-34 at halftime.
Kyler Edards had 18 points for the Red Raiders, while Moretti had 15 and Shannon 12.
Eight-time national champion Kentucky never trailed again after five points in the final five seconds of the first half. Tyrese Maxey made a contested one-handed floater before Chris Clarke’s deep inbound pass went out of bounds with 1.6 seconds left. Montgomery then inbounded to Quickley, who took one dribble and let go of the shot from the half-court line.
But the Red Raiders, who made it to their first national championship game last year, tied the game with their opening shot of the second half. Moretti twice tied the game late in regulation with free throws, though the 92% shooter missed the first of two from the line with 18 seconds left.