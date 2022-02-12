Walmart sent a memo to its U.S. workforce Friday afternoon lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees at Walmart and Sam’s Clubs, unless required by state and local mandate.
The decision comes as several states have dropped their indoor mask mandates. Texas hasn’t had an indoor mask mandate since March 2021 when Gov. Greg Abbott lifted it, but “strongly encouraged” the wearing of masks in public.
Amazon said on Thursday that fully vaccinated employees no longer had to wear masks inside its warehouses and removed COVID-19 paid leave for unvaccinated employees. Employees have to be vaccinated by March 18 to receive COVID-19 related paid leave in the future, Amazon said.
Walmart’s COVID-19 emergency policy in place over the past two years, will be suspended on March 31, except where required by state law or local mandates, the retailer said.
The memo from Donna Morris, Walmart’s chief people officer and Dr. John Wig, chief medical officer, also strongly encouraged employees to get vaccinated, saying “vaccines remain the best defense against hospitalization and death.”
Walmart defined fully vaccinated as having two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For now, unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks and so will employees working in clinics and pharmacies.
Walmart said it supports vaccinated employees who want to continue wearing a masks.
Staring Feb. 28, the daily health screening will no longer be required for Walmart and Sam’s employees except for those who work in California, New York and Virginia.
The retailer encouraged workers to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms.