Turkeys
With U.S. consumer prices up 6.2% in October, Denton County shoppers are seeing bigger bills at checkout and difficulties getting Thanksgiving staples. Smaller turkeys are scarce, with the few available selling out quickly as families look to downsize the Thanksgiving centerpiece.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Walmart and other grocers are already discounting Thanksgiving turkeys. Wait, isn’t there a turkey shortage? And what about inflation?

While an outbreak of avian influenza has lowered this year’s supply, grocers made sure they got their shipments so you can cook your traditional family dinner.

