Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 8:01 pm
Whether you're out and about finding the best Black Friday deals, heading back to work or still recovering from yesterday's festivities, get your day started with this morning's local headlines.
And, make sure you keep up with the Denton-area local news as it happens at DentonRC.com.
>> Some of Denton's heavy metal bands are teaming up for their third annual food drive and concert. Admission to Saturday's shows at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios is four nonperishable items per person.
>> UNT men's and women's basketball teams are back on the court today in holiday tournaments. The men's team is in the Bahamas and the women are hosting a home tournament at the Super Pit, tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Not already a Denton Record-Chronicle subscriber? Join today and get access to all stories online as soon as they break.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.