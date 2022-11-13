Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 pm
We had rain yesterday, but the forecast predicts the sun will be coming out this week, even if our temperatures stay cooler than normal through the weekend.
This morning's headlines are ready — keep up with the news as it happens today at DentonRC.com.
>> The Denton Central Appraisal District's plan to confirm a new chief appraiser is official — former chief appraiser Hope McClure's administrative leave ends today, paving the way for interim chief Don Spencer to take over in full.
>> native guns story -- cindy
Not already a Denton Record-Chronicle subscriber? Join today and get access to all stories online as soon as they break.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.