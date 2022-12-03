Good morning! Denton kickstarted the holiday celebrations on the Square this weekend, and there's still more on the way around town. Mark your calendar for some of the upcoming and ongoing events this month.

>> Although the UNT football team finished the regular season with a tough loss Friday, both the Argyle and Guyer high school teams secured a spot in the state semifinals. Get the game recaps and see what's next.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you