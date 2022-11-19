Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 19, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
It was a big weekend for local sports, from the UNT men's basketball team's win over Fresno State 61-52 and Texas Woman's University basketball team's winning season opener to Aubrey and Argyle high schools both continuing their football playoff runs.
And for some more news to check out …
>> See photos from the 40th Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally that rolled through Denton Saturday. Hundreds of bikers withstood the cold in the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club's annual event.
>> As your turkeys are thawing for Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, mark your calendar for some of Denton's holiday events that are coming up quick! Wassail Weekend and the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival kick off on Dec. 2.
Not already a Denton Record-Chronicle subscriber? Join today and get access to all stories online as soon as they break.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.