Smith

School: Sanger High School

Accomplishments: 3 years Spanish course completion

Softball Honorable Mention 2018-2019

Future plans: Attend NCTC and continue to work

Extracurriculars: Softball 4 years

Volleyball 3 years

Favorite quote: That's what she said

Favorite memory: Going to Red Lobster during Prom with my BF, BFF and other friends and the table next to us paid for our entire meal!

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment, learn from your mistakes and always keep moving forward because God has a plan for everyone.

