School: Denton High School
Accomplishments: Ryleigh is a member of the National Honor Society and is graduating in the top 7% of her class at DHS. She is a proud member of the DHS Varsity Soccer Team, where she has earned many awards. This year, Ryleigh was chosen as team captain and awarded District 8-5A Utility Player of the Year and Academic All District. She has also been given the Newcomer of the Year Award, and for two years in a row received the District 8-5A Honorable Mention Award.
Future plans: In the fall, Ryleigh will be attending Texas A&M University, where she will be majoring in Allied Health. In the future she plans to pursue a career as a pediatric or NICU nurse.
Extracurriculars: DHS Varsity Soccer
Favorite quote: “We’re here for a good time, not for a long time!”
Favorite memory: Not necessarily a favorite memory, but Ryleigh will never forget her senior year getting cut short because of Covid19.
Advice to future generations Make every second count!