School: Argyle High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Young Men's Service League
PALS
Senior Leadership Board
State Champions - Baseball 2018, 2019
National Champions - Baseball 2018, 2019
Honorable Mention All-District Football 2019
1st Team All-District Football - 2020
Denton County All-Area Team Football - 2020
All-State Academic Honorable Mention Football - 2020
Future plans: Attending University of Arkansas in the fall
Extracurriculars: Football and baseball
Favorite memory: Back to Back State Championships in baseball