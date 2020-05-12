Hartman
Todd Hartman

School: Argyle High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Young Men's Service League

PALS

Senior Leadership Board

State Champions - Baseball 2018, 2019

National Champions - Baseball 2018, 2019

Honorable Mention All-District Football 2019

1st Team All-District Football - 2020

Denton County All-Area Team Football - 2020

All-State Academic Honorable Mention Football - 2020

Future plans: Attending University of Arkansas in the fall

Extracurriculars: Football and baseball

Favorite memory: Back to Back State Championships in baseball

