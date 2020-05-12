School: Aubrey High School
Accomplishments: Salutatorian, was named Miss AHS this spring, was a Rotary Club Student of the Month in September and has received the Pre-AP World History, the Pre-AP Geometry and the Pre-UT Physics awards.
She was band chaplin this past year and was the saxophone section leader the last three years. She was the first sophomore from AHS to play in the ATSSB All-State Band and was named to the all-state band as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She also qualified for the ATSSB All-Region Symphonic Band and All-Area Band all four years of high school as well as the ATSSB All-Region Jazz Band and All-Area Jazz Band.
Rachel is also a member of the Spanish Club, National Honor Society and Beta Club.
Future plans: attend the University of North Texas Honors College, majoring in hospitality and minoring in Spanish