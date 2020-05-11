School: Guyer High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, AP Scholar with Distinction, Jack Kent Cooke Scholar, QuestBridge Scholar (receiving full scholarship to University of Notre Dame), Girl’s State, Top 10 Senior
Future plans: Will be attending University of Notre Dame studying Chemistry on a Pre-Med track.
Extracurriculars: Young Women’s Leadership Club, NHS, NEHS, HOSA, Founder of non-profit called Abby’s Pawsome Pooch Army, competitive dressage rider
Favorite quote: “Live less out of habit and more out of intent”
Favorite memory: Watching Guyer’s Football team go to state.
Advice to future generations: Learn to balance school work and having a social life. You’ll want the memories from high school.