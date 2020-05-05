School: Billy Ryan High School
Accomplishments: Played clarinet 4 years in the Ryan Raider band wind symphony and was a drum major his senior year. He was a proud member of the Ryan Raider football team for 3 years.
Future plans: Will attend University of Texas Arlington in the fall where he will pursue a degree in music education
Favorite quote: I think it's very important to have a feedback loop, where you're constantly thinking about what you've done and how you could be doing it better. -Elon Musk
Favorite memory: Leading the awarding winning Ryan Raider Band as one of three drum majors to winning sweepstakes at the UIL marching competition.
Advice to future generations: No matter what it is, overcome it.