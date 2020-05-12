School: Aubrey High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, received the Pre-AP English I Honors award and the UIL Testing Breakthrough award last year, was a member of the AHS Beta Club, Student Council and National Honor Society. She served as student council president this past year, was class president for three years and was Beta Club treasurer the last two years. She competed in science, number sense and mathematics with the UIL academic teams.
Future plans: Attend Baylor University as an honors biology major in the pre-med program and minor in religious studies
Advice for future generations: Don't be afraid to ask questions. They don't bite back.