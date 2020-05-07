School: John H. Guyer High School
Accomplishments: Kaylee will be graduating as one of the valedictorians for Guyer High School. Her ACT Composite score is in the 99th percentile. She also will be graduating with 46 college hours with 9 pending. Kaylee will have over 1,100 volunteer hours when she graduates high school.
College Offers:
University of Texas Austin
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University: Honors College with the Presidential Scholarship
University of Texas Dallas: $16,000 per year Merit Scholarship
University of North Texas: Honors College and Presidential Scholarship
Texas Woman’s University: Presidential Scholarship
Kaylee will be attending the University of North Texas as part of their Honors College on the Presidential Scholarship. In addition to the scholarships provided by the school, she received the Fort Worth Scottish Rite Foundation Scholarship and the Rotary Interact Scholarship provided by the Denton Noon Rotary Club. She has numerous other scholarships she is in consideration for at the moment.
Freshman Year:
Lettered in Tennis, selected as class Treasurer, selected as class representative for the Upstanders Student Advisory Board, selected for a solo exhibition for skating at Galleria Dallas, received college ready status from the TSI in all subjects, passed the AP Human Geography Test, and Spokesperson for the Texas Historical Association for the Texas Quiz Show
Sophomore Year:
Selected for Student Council, President of Guyer’s Students Against Destructive Decisions, selected for the Southwestern Youth Leadership Conference, awarded the Ice Sports Industries Good Sportsmanship Award, passed the Ice Sports Industries Platinum Level Skating Test, passed Ice Sports Industries Bronze Level Judging Test, founded the Hats for the Homeless Drive (Salvation Army), founded Christmas Gifts for Children in the Domestic Violence Shelter Drive (Friends of the Family), founded the Healthy Choice Coloring Contest, passed the AP Biology and AP World History Test, selected for NEHS, and selected for Sophomore Student of the Month for November/December
Junior Year:
President of Guyer’s Students Against Destructive Decisions, selected for American Legion Texas Bluebonnet Girls State, selected as a committee chairwoman at Texas Bluebonnet Girls State, selected for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and Conference, selected for NHS, selected for Co-Chair position for DASH Committee in Student Council, Contributing Author of “That’s All I’m Gonna Say,” selected as a Laboratory Assistant in the area of Physics for school, passes the AP Physic 1 and AP US History Exams, AP Scholar, and selected as a Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador
Senior Year:
President of Guyer’s Students Against Destructive Decisions, President of Guyer’s Rotary Interact, President of Guyer’s DOCS, Committee Chair of DASH Committee in Student Council, Notebook Chairmen for Guyer Robotics (this year Guyer Robotics went to state), one of the top ten Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors for the state, AP Scholar, selected for Mu Alpha Theta, Student Coordinator for Red Ribbon Week at Guyer, Student Coordinator for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Penny Drive for Guyer, expanded the Healthy Choice Coloring Contest to serve 3,000+ students in the Guyer Zone, selected as a Laboratory Assistant in the area of Chemistry for school, founded the Book Drive for the Salvation Army’s Mini Library at Guyer, selected to be a Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Task Force Member, and selected as one of the top ten graduating seniors from Guyer High School
Future plans: Kaylee will be attending the University of North Texas in their honors college with the Presidential Scholarship. She is planning to major in Biology as pre-med student.
Extracurriculars: Competitive Figure Skating, Student Council, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Rotary Interact, DOCS, HOSA, Upstanders, Upstanders Student Advisory Board, Tennis, Class Officer, Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador, Robotics Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Keep Denton Beautiful, Salvation Army, Friends of the Family, and Samaritan's Purse International Disaster Relief
Favorite quote: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world”- Mahatma Gandhi
Favorite memory: My favorite memory in high school was this year’s Senior Toast for Student Council. At Student Council Fall Retreat, we all gather around a campfire, and then the group shares all the nice things they have to say about the seniors in the organization. I’m so sad that the year was cut short for the Student Council and that we had to cancel a few of our events, but I will always remember that Guyer’s Student Council is a family together or apart.
Advice to future generations: Life can always change the path that you are walking down. Do not see this as an obstacle in the way of your dreams, but as a lesson to teach you what you will need to know later down the road. It is easy to give up when there are challenges, but without them as humans we will not grow. Giving up may provide you with answers; however, life will go changing the question. Always keep bettering yourself day by day and eventual you will find yourself where you were meant to be.