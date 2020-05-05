Lopez

School: Billy Ryan High School

Accomplishments: Award of Merit Recipient for Denton County 2020 “Look Within” Reflection Contest

Future plans: Attending NCTC- Corinth Campus Fall of 2020

Extracurriculars: Community volunteering at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Favorite quote: “Never give up on something you can’t go a day thinking about”

Favorite memory: Making commercials for Broadcasting class

Advice to future generations: Love yourself first and foremost and never judge a book by its cover!

