School: Denton High School
Accomplishments: James is a varsity golfer, Tenor Section Leader of 3 choirs at DHS . He is recognized as an AP scholar, member of NHS.
Future plans: James has earned a scholarship to the Honors College at the University of Arkansas. He plans to study engineering and economics.
Extracurriculars: Choir, golf, youth group
Favorite quote: “Anybody want a peanut?”—Andre the Giant
Favorite memory: A friend and family vacation to California, running into the ocean just as the sun was setting.
Advice to future generations: Advice: Find something you excel in, and make high school about the pursuit of that excellence. It will give a purpose to the classes you struggle in and will make you look forward to going to school.