Guzman

School: Braswell High School

Accomplishments: 2020 Denton ISD Honors Graduate

Varsity Soccer Captain

Top 10%

Student Council Officer

NHS member

Future plans: Texas A&M majoring in Biomedical Sciences to become a Dentist

Extracurriculars: STUCO

NHS

Soccer

UIL Academics

Favorite quote: I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength. - Philippians 4:13

Favorite memory: A Night to Remember hosted by Student Council giving kids with disabilities a special prom by accompanying them as a date.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment, because it will be over before you know it.

