Taylor

School: Lake Dallas High School

Accomplishments FFA: Parliamentarian Sophomore year, Chaplain Junior year, Placed in the top 10 in the San Antonio Stock Show, Houston Stock Show, Ft. Worth Stock Show and the Denton County Youth Fair

Future plans: Become a firefighter

Extracurriculars: Fishing, Hunting, Monster Truck Racing

Favorite quote: I'm Your Huckleberry

Favorite memory: Being a part of the FFA show team.

Advice to future generations: Don't quit even when things get hard just keep pushing and you'll be thankful when its all said and done!

