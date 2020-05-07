School: Lake Dallas High School
Accomplishments FFA: Parliamentarian Sophomore year, Chaplain Junior year, Placed in the top 10 in the San Antonio Stock Show, Houston Stock Show, Ft. Worth Stock Show and the Denton County Youth Fair
Future plans: Become a firefighter
Extracurriculars: Fishing, Hunting, Monster Truck Racing
Favorite quote: I'm Your Huckleberry
Favorite memory: Being a part of the FFA show team.
Advice to future generations: Don't quit even when things get hard just keep pushing and you'll be thankful when its all said and done!