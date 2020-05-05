School: Denton High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Recipient of Texas Woman's University President's Scholarship, Dobb's Leadership Scholarship, Floy Agnew Scholarship, and UNT's Dean's Scholarship, was Fillies Captain and Business Professionals of America President, National Honors Society and French Honors Society
Future plans: To attend Texas Woman's University on full academic scholarship. She will be part of the Honors Scholar Program with a major in Business and a minor in Dance.
Extracurriculars: Fillies Drill Team, BPA, NHS, FHS, Key Club, student at Denton Ballet Academy, Festival Ballet of North Texas company member
Favorite quote: "Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good." -Mr. Feeny, "Boy Meets World"
Favorite memory: My favorite HS memory was dancing with my sister at a Danceline competition the year we were both on Fillies together, and we won 2nd place for our duet.
Advice to future generations: "Don't want it more than you work for it."