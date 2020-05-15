School: John H. Guyer High School
Accomplishments: I was a Student Leader and Worship Leader for I Am Second. I won 1st place in the Keep Denton Beautiful film contest with my Audio Video Production class.
Future plans: I will attend NCTC as a Visual Arts major, and I will continue my education at University of North Texas as a Radio Broadcasting and Television major.
Extracurriculars: I attend Thousand Hills Church where I am part of the Kids Ministry team, and I am also a student leader and worship leader for my WAKE Youth group.
Favorite quote: "There is beauty in everything, but everyone doesn't always see it." Jimin Park
Favorite memory: Taking the Audio Video Production class at the Advanced Technology Complex
Advice to future generations: Do the most as an underclassman, and you won't have to do very much your senior year.