Mangwiro

School: John H. Guyer High School

Accomplishments: I was a Student Leader and Worship Leader for I Am Second. I won 1st place in the Keep Denton Beautiful film contest with my Audio Video Production class.

Future plans: I will attend NCTC as a Visual Arts major, and I will continue my education at University of North Texas as a Radio Broadcasting and Television major.

Extracurriculars: I attend Thousand Hills Church where I am part of the Kids Ministry team, and I am also a student leader and worship leader for my WAKE Youth group.

Favorite quote: "There is beauty in everything, but everyone doesn't always see it." Jimin Park

Favorite memory: Taking the Audio Video Production class at the Advanced Technology Complex

Advice to future generations: Do the most as an underclassman, and you won't have to do very much your senior year.

