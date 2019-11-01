Geneva
WTO: China can hit US with $3.6B in sanctions
The World Trade Organization said Friday that China can impose tariffs on up to $3.6 billion worth of U.S. goods over the American government’s failure to abide by anti-dumping rules with regard to Chinese products.
The move hands China its first such payout at the WTO at a time when it is engaged in a big dispute with the U.S. The two sides have recently imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods, but did not do so through the WTO, which helps resolve trade disputes.
Friday’s announcement from a WTO arbitrator centers on a case with origins long before the current trade standoff: a Chinese complaint filed nearly six years ago seeking over $7 billion in retaliation.
The decision means China can impose higher tariffs against the U.S. than China is currently allowed under WTO rules, and will be given leeway as to the U.S. products and sectors it would like to target.
Parts of a WTO ruling in May 2017 went in favor of China in its case against some 40 U.S. anti-dumping rulings, involving trade limits on Chinese products that the United States says are or were sold below market value.
Mexico City
Baja Sur resorts to start charging tourist tax
The Mexican state of Baja California Sur will start charging a tax equivalent to about $18.50 for each foreign tourist who visits.
The state is home to resort cities like Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz. The state government said Friday it will begin charging the tax starting Nov. 9.
Other Mexican cities charge tourists indirectly through hotel or airport-use taxes. But the Baja Sur tax will be charged directly to tourists and will be payable at kiosks located at airports.
The state said the tax is for “use of Infrastructure” and will be used for “social service works.” Tourist resorts in Mexico are often surrounded by poor, outlying communities. In the past, resorts have been criticized for doing little to benefit surrounding populations.
Baghdad
Iraqis hold biggest protests yet
Tens of thousands of Iraqis massed in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Friday in the biggest demonstrations since anti-government protests erupted a month ago, defying security forces that have killed scores of people and harshly criticizing Iran’s involvement in the country’s affairs.
The square and the wide boulevards leading into it were packed with flag-waving protesters, as security forces reinforced barricades on two bridges leading to the heavily-fortified Green Zone, the seat of government. The protesters want sweeping change to the political system established after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, which they blame for widespread corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Italy will let rescue ship with 88 migrants dock
Italy has assigned a port where 88 migrants stranded for days on a rescue ship can disembark, following a deal to share them out among several European countries.
The Italian interior ministry said Friday night the Alan Kurdi, operated by the Germany’s Sea-Eye humanitarian group, will dock in Taranto, southern Italy.
Sea-Eye rescued the migrants a week earlier and pressed Italy for days to let it disembark the passengers.
The boat got docking permission after Germany and France together agreed to take 60 of the migrants. Portugal is taking 5 and Ireland 2, with Italy taking the rest.
Contending that aid ships facilitate human trafficking, Italy in recent years has closed its ports to the vessels, allowing docking only after other European countries pledge to take the migrants.
London
Police believe 39 truck victims Vietnamese
British police say they now believe all 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeast England last week were Vietnamese nationals.
Detectives initially said the victims discovered near the port of Purfleet were from China.
Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said Friday that “at this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.”
He said police think they have traced the relatives of some of the dead.
A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Another man was arrested Friday in Ireland, and two others in Vietnam.
Bamako, Mali
Malian army says 15 soldiers died in attack
The Malian military says at least 15 soldiers are dead after an attack in northern Mali.
The death toll from the violence that took place in the Menaka area was announced late Friday on the Malian armed forces’ Twitter account.
The attack was expected to further raise tensions in the capital of Bamako, where military families already have protested in the streets. Relatives say soldiers in the sprawling West African Sahel nation are not being adequately protected as they face an array of jihadi groups.
Friday’s violence comes about a month after 41 soldiers were killed and others 20 went missing during two attacks on Malian soldiers taking part in a regional counterterrorism force.
